Trescon's CARE MENA Empowers Lebanon's Climate Leaders To Scale Sustainable Impact

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As Lebanon advances toward energy independence and clean-tech leadership, Trescon's newly launchedpresents a timely platform for the country's climate stakeholders to engage globally. With 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, and 225 sponsors from 100+ countries expected across the series, CARE drives real partnerships and project delivery to address the region's climate challenges.

CARE kicks off in MENA on 26–27 November in Dubai , followed by KSA edition on 8-9 December in Riyadh and India edition on February .

The series opened with the CARE Dialogues on 24 June 2025 – an exclusive, invite-only session, held in Dubai under the theme“Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors.” Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into core business models.

“As a partner of CARE, we're proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters - getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations,” said Mohammed Saleem , Founder of Emtribe. He continued,“There's a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that's practical, collaborative, and needed.”

As the first official prelude to CARE, the session set the tone for cross-sector collaboration and is helping shape a summit agenda grounded in real-world priorities and regional relevance.

Lebanon has witnessed a substantial solar boom amid economic turbulence and unreliable grid power. Installed renewables capacity reached 1,297 MW by the end of 2024, growing from just 298 MW in 2015 - a compound annual growth rate of nearly 18% (International Renewable Energy Agency). Solar power now represents over 77% of the country's total renewable capacity, with rooftop and offgrid systems driven by urgent local demand (Enerdata). A customs report confirmed that Lebanon imported 100,000 tons of solar panels in 2024, marking a four‐fold increase compared to the 25,000 tons imported in 2021. This grassroots adoption has also been supported by legislative reforms, including peertopeer energy trading and netmetering laws, expected to add 800–1,200 MW of smallscale renewables in the coming years (PV Magazine).

CARE offers government figures, private developers, financiers, and climate-tech entrepreneurs from Lebanon a unique opportunity to connect with regional and global peers. Featuring insightful keynotes, panels, roundtables, and a dynamic exhibition, the summit will spotlight clean-tech solutions across sectors such as solar, wind, green hydrogen, water resiliency, and carbon markets.

Naveen Bharadwaj , Group CEO of Trescon, said:

“With reforms and investment frameworks enabling small-scale and gridtied renewables, Lebanon is at an inflection point. CARE MENA is built to connect local ambition with regional opportunity-helping Lebanese climate-tech leaders gain traction, funding, and collaboration in high-growth markets.”

CARE is supported by the Global CARE Alliance, an advisory board of senior figures from climate-tech firms, international development agencies, and public policy including:

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi , Former Minister of Climate Change & Environment, UAE

Dr. Waleed Alkalash , Former Deputy Minister for Labor Policies / CEO Ministry of Labour / Business Consulting & Services, KSA

Dr. Ioannis Spanos , Vice President – Sustainability, Expo City Dubai, UAE

Alice Spencer , Executive Director, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, UK

Maher Al Kaabi , Executive Committee Member, UAEIIC & Council Member, UAE Circular Economy Council

Julie Newman , Director of Sustainability, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

Erik Solheim , Former Minister of Environment, & Former Under Secretary General, UNEP, Norway, and others

Their combined expertise anchors CARE in real-world climate leadership, helping transform high-level dialogue into concrete action, investment, and global impact.

The summit also includes the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition inviting Lebanese start-ups and SMEs to present innovative energy, water, and circular economy solutions to international investors, development institutions, and corporate leaders.

As MENA nations mobilise around net-zero strategies and climate financing, CARE offers Lebanon a powerful channel to spotlight its clean-tech potential, engage regionally, and scale resilient, clean energy solutions.

About CARE

CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo) is a global initiative by Trescon focused on delivering tangible outcomes in climate and clean energy. It is a high-impact marketplace for ideas, capital, and partnerships, bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate sustainable infrastructure, scale climate technologies, and mobilise climate finance. By aligning public and private sector agendas, CARE drives the projects, policies, and investments that power real progress on global climate goals.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship summits including the Dubai FinTech Summit, Dubai AI Festival, DATEwithTech, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.

Key themes at CARE

Climate action & decarbonisation

Renewable energy & CleanTech

Sustainable finance & ESG

Cities & infrastructure

Water & oceans

Circular economy

Mobility & transport

Food security & agriculture

