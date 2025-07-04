Azerbaijan Launches Smart Transportation And Automation System In Pediatric Medical Institutions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A new“smart transportation system” has been implemented in eight medical institutions under the Republican Pediatric Center to improve the accuracy, speed, and traceability of laboratory sample processing in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The initiative was announced by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and marks a major leap toward digital transformation in public healthcare infrastructure.

The system covers the pre-analytical and post-analytical phases of sample handling, ensuring that every test tube's journey can be monitored, registered, and tracked in real time. This innovation significantly reduces the risk of lost samples and improves the overall efficiency of laboratory diagnostics.

The following institutions have been equipped with state-of-the-art devices and software:

A. Garayev Children's Clinical Hospital

Children's Neurological Hospital

Narimanov Children's Clinical Hospital

Yasamal Children's Clinical Hospital

Narimanov Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital

Nizami Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital

Sabunchu Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital

Among the most significant upgrades is the installation of a fully automatic closed laboratory system at the A. Garayev Children's Clinical Hospital. This is the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, integrating biochemistry and immunoassay analyzers capable of processing up to 300 samples simultaneously with minimal blood volume and zero mechanical intervention. The result: faster diagnostics, enhanced test accuracy, and a better patient experience-especially for children.

Moreover, a fully automated urine testing device has also been commissioned, while blood group and Coombs tests are now conducted with gel-based agglutination technology, recognized globally as the gold standard. These advances are complemented by ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) devices that use existing samples to avoid multiple blood extractions-a significant benefit for pediatric care.

In addition to reducing staff error and ensuring test accuracy, the smart transportation system enables online tracking of every sample, simplifies sorting procedures, and helps detect and recover lost tubes between facilities and the central lab.

TABIB noted that this system will soon be expanded to other medical institutions across the country, underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to modernizing its healthcare infrastructure and aligning with international laboratory quality standards.