The Chakai By Studio Kaz Wins Silver In A' Installation Design Awards

The Chakai

Innovative Tea Ceremony Room Design Recognized for Excellence in Interactive and Experiential Installation

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of installation design, has recently announced Studio Kaz as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award for their exceptional work, "The Chakai," in the Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of "The Chakai" within the installation industry and design community, acknowledging its outstanding design excellence.The Silver A' Installation Design Award for "The Chakai" showcases the relevance of this innovative design to current trends and needs within the installation industry. By incorporating interactive elements, sustainable materials, and a deep understanding of the tea ceremony's essence, "The Chakai" aligns with and advances installation design standards and practices. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of the design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation."The Chakai" stands out for its unique use of Tango Chirimen fabric, soaked in images projected by projection mapping, as a psychological barrier. The extremely thin fabric sways with the slightest air movement, and sensors embedded in the fabric react interactively to the movement. The floor, made of an original material called "IGUSA-faced plywood," incorporates rush grass that would have been discarded due to its length. These distinctive features showcase the design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects.This recognition serves as motivation for Studio Kaz to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The Silver A' Installation Design Award for "The Chakai" has the potential to inspire further exploration and development of interactive and experiential installations that blend traditional elements with modern technology. Studio Kaz remains committed to pushing the boundaries of design while maintaining a deep respect for cultural traditions.Team MembersThe Chakai was designed by a talented team at Studio Kaz. Coichi Wada led the interior design, while Junco Wada contributed to the graphic design elements. Miyuki Chikahiro and Akari Kawase played crucial roles in the video production aspect of the installation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Studio KazEstablished in 1994, Studio Kaz is a renowned Japanese design studio led by Coichi Wada and Junco Wada. With a diverse range of activities spanning interior design, bespoke kitchens, furniture, product design, graphic design, education, and consulting, Studio Kaz is recognized as a leader in the field of bespoke kitchens. Their designs are celebrated for their ease of use and innovative approach, with a track record of over 1,000 custom kitchens in the past 31 years.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Installation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

