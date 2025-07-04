Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To Presentation Of Electrolux Group Q2 Report


2025-07-04 02:30:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18th of July, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the second quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE .

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, .

For more information:
 Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, [email protected] , +46 73 035 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, [email protected] , +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4191790

The following files are available for download:

Invitation Q2 2025

SOURCE Electrolux Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04072025003732001241ID1109759524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search