Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Normal Summer Conditions Forecast In Most Areas For Today - JMD

2025-07-04 02:05:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 4 (Petra)-- Most places will see regular summer weather, on Friday; the Badia regions will be relatively hot, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be hot. There will be moderate to strong northwesterly winds.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today will be between 32 and 20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, between 30 and 18 degrees in the western part of the city, between 28 and 16 degrees in the northern highlands, between 29 and 15 degrees in the Shara Heights, between 36 and 18 degrees in the Badia regions, between 32 and 19 degrees in the plains, between 40 and 22 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, between 41 and 25 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, between 40 and 24 degrees in the Dead Sea, and between 41 and 25 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.

