Post Malone Falls Off Stage During Concert In Arizona
Rapper and singer Post Malone suffered a fall on-stage during his concert.
In a recently shared video on social media, Malone was performing during his State Farm Stadium concert in Glendale, Arizona.Recommended For You UAE students worried how social media presence could affect US college applications
He fell when he tried to react to his fans, and a piece of the stage broke.
"I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ," the fan captioned the video, tagging the artist, reported People.
After the post, Malone's fans expressed concerns; however, his tour continued despite this mishap.
This is not the first time the singer fell on-stage. In September 2022, Malone fell through a trap door and appeared to hit his chest during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri. He carried on with the performance.
After the incident, his manager posted on his Instagram handle that he suffered "bruised ribs".
He updated his fans in a video on X after leaving the hospital, "Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything."
Later, Malone postponed his Boston show. He informed his fans that he felt "a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move".
Malone also twisted his ankle in one of the holes on his stage during his Atlanta concert.
"There's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty.. badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there," he said in one clip taken during the concert.
"So if my dance moves aren't 100%, you've gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I'mma do my best," according to People.
Malone is currently wrapping up his tour with Jelly Roll.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment