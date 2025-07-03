Post Malone Falls Off Stage During Concert In Arizona

Rapper and singer Post Malone suffered a fall on-stage during his concert.

In a recently shared video on social media, Malone was performing during his State Farm Stadium concert in Glendale, Arizona.

He fell when he tried to react to his fans, and a piece of the stage broke.

"I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ," the fan captioned the video, tagging the artist, reported People.

After the post, Malone's fans expressed concerns; however, his tour continued despite this mishap.

This is not the first time the singer fell on-stage. In September 2022, Malone fell through a trap door and appeared to hit his chest during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri. He carried on with the performance.

After the incident, his manager posted on his Instagram handle that he suffered "bruised ribs".

He updated his fans in a video on X after leaving the hospital, "Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything."

Later, Malone postponed his Boston show. He informed his fans that he felt "a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move".

Malone also twisted his ankle in one of the holes on his stage during his Atlanta concert.

"There's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty.. badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there," he said in one clip taken during the concert.

"So if my dance moves aren't 100%, you've gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I'mma do my best," according to People.

Malone is currently wrapping up his tour with Jelly Roll.