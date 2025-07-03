CRYSTAL KAY ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR

Crystal Kay: CK25 The Tour Poster

Crystal Kay celebrates 25 years with her first full North American tour, bringing her genre-defining J-pop and R&B sound to seven cities this August.

- Crystal KayWASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global J-pop and R&B icon Crystal Kay is officially embarking on her first-ever full North American headlining tour this August with CK25 – The Tour: 25 Years in the Making, a six-city run celebrating a genre-defining career that has spanned a quarter century.For over two decades, Crystal Kay has shaped the sound of Japanese pop and R&B. From her breakout hit“Koi ni Ochitara” to her contributions to anime classics (Fullmetal Alchemist, Nodame Cantabile, Pokémon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior) and her critically acclaimed albums, Crystal has built a lasting legacy as one of Japan's most dynamic and influential artists. While she has performed select shows in the U.S. before, CK25 marks her first full-scale tour across the U.S. and Canada.The tour kicks off August 17 in Atlanta, with additional stops in Washington, D.C, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, bringing her timeless sound and powerful stage presence to longtime fans and new listeners alike. The tour coincides with the release of her new All Time Best – 25th Anniversary album, offering a live experience that spans her catalog from debut to now.Each stop will feature live performances of fan favorites, new moments, and a special look back at the moments that defined her career. VIP packages, exclusive tour merch, and limited meet-and-greet opportunities will be available.2025 CK25 – THE TOUR: DATES & VENUESAugust 17 – Atlanta, GA | Terminal WestAugust 19 – Washington, DC | Pearl Street WarehouseAugust 21 – New York, NY | Racket NYCAugust 24 – Toronto, ON | El MocamboAugust 26 – Chicago, IL | LiveBashAugust 28 – Los Angeles, CA | The Miracle TheaterAugust 30 – Dallas, TX | Southside Music HallTICKETSTickets and VIP packages for Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas will be available starting July 3 at .Atlanta tickets will be available on July 7.For media inquiries, interviews, or credentials, contact: ...ABOUT CRYSTAL KAYCrystal Kay is a Japanese-American singer, songwriter, and performer who debuted at the age of 13 and rose to prominence as one of the first biracial superstars in Japan's mainstream music industry. Known for her smooth vocals, bold versatility, and rich discography blending R&B, pop, soul, and funk, she has released over a dozen albums, contributed to major anime soundtracks, and starred in musical theater productions. Her influence continues to resonate with fans across Japan and around the world.CONNECT WITH CRYSTAL KAYInstagram:@crystalkayofficialTwitter/X:@CKAY26YouTube:Crystal Kay ChannelFacebook:TikTok: tiktok/@crystalkayofficialTour Info: ck25thetour

Chelcy Garrett

Konnect'd Entertainment

+1 857-719-2256

...

Crystal Kay - Superman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.