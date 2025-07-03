Ruby Knight's Exciting Young Adult Novel,“High Clowder Cats”, Will Be Onlinebookclub's New Book Of The Month This July, According To President Scott Hughes

MENAFN - GetNews) Dive into the captivating world of feral cats, teamwork, and destiny in this award-winning fantasy adventure.

United States - OnlineBookClub is thrilled to announce High Clowder Cats by Ruby Knight as its Book of the Month for July 2025. The captivating young adult fantasy novel follows the journey of Bushytail, a feral cat with aspirations to conquer his own territory, as he learns about survival, teamwork, and destiny in a world that is anything but predictable. This first book in the Clowder Cats series has captured the hearts of readers with its unique storyline, emotionally charged characters, and an intriguing exploration of the feral cat world.







Scott Hughes, founder and president of OnlineBookClub, expressed his excitement about the selection, calling High Clowder Cats a“fresh breath of air in the fantasy genre.”

“Ruby Knight has created something really special with High Clowder Cats,” said Hughes.“The rich world-building, engaging characters, and fast-paced plot make this novel not just a great read for young adults, but a book that appeals to all ages. It is a rare blend of adventure and introspection that invites readers to reflect on themes of survival, community, and leadership - perfect for our Book of the Month selection.”

The story centers around Bushytail, a young tomcat who, after being abandoned by his mother, embarks on a perilous journey to find a home and create his own territory. Along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with a group of clowderless young cats, and with the guidance of the enigmatic Bristle, he faces the challenges of growing into his destiny. What starts as a simple quest for survival turns into a mission to create a new order for catkind - a community where the weak and vulnerable are protected. But even as Bushytail begins to question the traditional ways of the wild, he must confront forces that resist change.

Ruby Knight, an award-winning author and passionate lover of fantasy fiction, spoke about her inspiration for the novel.“When a student of mine told me they would only read stories about cats, I decided to create a world that combined my love for fantasy with the spirit of independence and community that cats represent,” she explained.“The story of Bushytail's transformation - from a lone wanderer to a leader - mirrors the journey many of us take when we realize that to succeed, we often need to rely on others.”

Since its release, High Clowder Cats has earned praise for its compelling narrative, vibrant world-building, and the emotional depth of its characters. The book showcases relatable themes of friendship, leadership, and self-doubt that have resonated with readers of all ages. High Clowder Cats is not only an adventure, but a story of finding strength in unity, even when you are used to walking alone.

"We are excited to bring this book to our community," added Hughes. "We invite readers from all backgrounds to join the discussion and share their thoughts on the themes and characters. It's not just about reading; it's about connecting with others who appreciate the deeper messages in great stories like Ruby Knight's."

To celebrate High Clowder Cats as July's Book of the Month, OnlineBookClub is hosting an exclusive discussion forum where readers can dive deeper into the story, share their thoughts, and engage in lively conversation. The forum is open to members and non-members alike, and anyone interested is encouraged to participate.

About the Author

Ruby Knight is an award-winning author who grew up in the Australian bush and is passionate about fantasy fiction and storytelling. Inspired by the stories of feral cats she encountered in her youth, Ruby created High Clowder Cats, the first book in her Clowder Cats series, which has already earned praise for its unique take on the fantasy genre. Knight's other interests include music, where she enjoys playing the flute and saxophone.







About OnlineBookClub

OnlineBookClub is a thriving online community that brings together readers from around the world to discuss, review, and celebrate literature of all genres. With a passion for fostering meaningful conversations around books, OnlineBookClub offers a platform for bibliophiles to connect, engage, and share their love for reading.