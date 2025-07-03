TEAMSTERS LOCAL 396 VOTES OVERWHELMINGLY TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES
LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move to demand fair treatment and a strong first contract, recently organized workers at EQ Environmental Services/Republic Services have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. These essential workers, represented by Teamsters Local 396, are responsible for the safe transport of hazardous materials across Southern California.
The strike authorization vote sends a clear message to Republic Services: Teamsters are united and prepared to take action to secure the fair wages, benefits, and working conditions they deserve.
"These workers perform dangerous, high-stakes jobs that protect our communities and environment every single day," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396 and Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "They deserve a contract that respects their contributions - not lowball proposals and corporate stonewalling. The company must bargain in good faith."
This vote is part of a growing wave of coordinated labor actions by Teamsters at Republic Services locations across the country, including Massachusetts, Illinois, and California. Republic Services is the second-largest waste and recycling company in the nation and continues to face pressure from Teamsters-represented workers demanding better treatment and respect on the job.
Teamsters Local 396 represents thousands of sanitation and transportation workers throughout Southern California. The local union is affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.3 million hardworking people throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Contact:
Adan Alvarez, (323) 404-5939
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
