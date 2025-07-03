AAPA Statement On Passage Of The Big Beautiful Bill

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) President and Chair of the Board, Todd Pickard, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, FASCO, issued the following statement today in response to the passage of H.R.1, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

"This bill will have grave consequences for healthcare in America. The passage of this legislation will undermine critical components of our healthcare safety net, including nearly $930 billion in cuts to Medicaid and $230 billion in cuts to SNAP benefits. The result will be an estimated 12 million Americans losing coverage and a heavier burden on states, healthcare providers, and patients alike."

"Medicaid is a lifeline for children, older adults, people with complex medical needs, and entire rural communities. These cuts will destabilize rural health clinics and hospitals, overwhelm emergency departments, reduce provider payments, and force states to make impossible decisions about coverage and care. At the same time, cuts to SNAP will worsen food insecurity, particularly among the same populations who rely on Medicaid, compounding the challenges these patients could face in maintaining their health and well-being."

"The bill also rolls back ACA premium tax credits and tightens enrollment windows, which will erode the gains in coverage made in recent years and put more low- and middle-income families at risk of falling through the cracks in our healthcare system."

"This bill will leave PAs and our fellow provider colleagues with insufficient resources as they work daily to meet growing patient demand and provide the best possible care to patients."

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa and engage through Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram , and X .

SOURCE American Academy of Physician Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED