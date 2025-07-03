AMH Announces Dates Of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH ), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: under "Investor relations" Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13753995# Webcast link: under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: August 15, 2025

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of March 31, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Brian Nelson

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH

