Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AMH Announces Dates Of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-07-03 04:31:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH ), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

under "Investor relations"

Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13753995#

Webcast link:

under "Investor relations"

Date accessible through:

August 15, 2025

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of March 31, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Brian Nelson
Media Relations
Phone: (855) 774-4663
Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03072025003732001241ID1109758573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search