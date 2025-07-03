AMH Announces Dates Of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
|
Live conference call
|
|
Toll free number:
|
(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)
|
Direct dial number:
|
(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)
|
Passcode:
|
Not required
|
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
|
under "Investor relations"
|
Conference call replay
|
|
Toll free number:
|
(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)
|
Direct dial number:
|
(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)
|
Passcode:
|
13753995#
|
Webcast link:
|
under "Investor relations"
|
Date accessible through:
|
August 15, 2025
About AMH
AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of March 31, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .
AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.
AMH Contacts:
Brian Nelson
Media Relations
Phone: (855) 774-4663
Email: [email protected]
Nicholas Fromm
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE AMHWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment