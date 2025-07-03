Heavy Rains Forecast In Kashmir Valley From July 6

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir continues to reel under intense heat, with Srinagar recording a sweltering 34.0°C on Wednesday - 4.4 degrees above normal. However, much-needed relief is on the horizon as the Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall starting July 6.

According to data, Kupwara followed Srinagar as the second hottest spot in the Valley at 33.4°C, while Qazigund and Kokernag recorded 32.8°C and 32.4°C respectively. Tourist destinations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg registered lower highs of 29.0°C and 23.5°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained below normal, with Jammu city at 34.5°C. Banihal, Batote, Katra, and Bhaderwah recorded maximums of 30.1°C, 27.2°C, 30.5°C, and 32.4°C respectively.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT, said that hot and humid conditions are expected to continue on July 5, with potential for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms later in the night.

From July 6 to July 8, the MeT expects widespread light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in the Jammu region.

Read Also Scorching June Kashmir's Water Crisis Deepens Amid Heatwave

Independent weather forecaster Aadil Maqbool said the rainfall will be driven by an active Western Disturbance and strong monsoon winds, with peak intensity expected on July 6 and 7.“Heavy to very heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The MeT has issued an advisory, warning of possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas during this period. Rising water levels in rivers, streams, and local nallahs may also lead to waterlogging in low-lying regions.