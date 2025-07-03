AISIX Solutions Inc. Extends Climate Risk Data Partnership With Octoai Technologies For Another Year

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -, (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("" or "the"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its data licensing agreement with OctoAI Technologies Corp., the developers of the Eli Report . The renewed agreement, signed on June 26, 2025, extends the partnership for an additional year, continuing the integration of AISIX proprietary climate risk scores into Eli's real estate intelligence platform.

Under the renewed agreement, AISIX will continue to provide climate risk data including wildfire, heat, precipitation, and wind scores, for incorporation into Eli Reports for strata and condominium properties across Canada. These insights support transparency and informed decision-making for homebuyers, real estate professionals, strata councils, and insurers.

"We're excited to continue building on our successful collaboration with OctoAI," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "The Eli Report has become a valuable tool in the real estate ecosystem, and we're proud to support their commitment to empowering property stakeholders with climate intelligence."

The original agreement, effective June 1, 2024, outlined the integration of AISIX's climate risk content into Eli's automated reports for multi-family residential buildings. This renewal ensures uninterrupted service and reflects the growing importance of environmental data in Canada's property market.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

About OctoAI Technologies Corp.

OctoAI Technologies Corp is a leader in providing automated condo document review to Realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers. Through the new Eli Condo Score widget and its flagship product, Eli Report, OctoAI serves as a resource to empower stakeholders in the real estate sector. OctoAI now also serves property managers, condo boards and strata councils, providing them with deeper insights to assist with budgets, capital planning, and identifying potential savings opportunities through its Annual Benchmark Report, and companies that serve these communities with condo intelligence.

