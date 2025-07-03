Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidents Of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, And Kyrgyzstan Visited Shahbulag Castle In Aghdam

2025-07-03 03:09:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov visited Shahbulag Castle in Aghdam.

According to Azernews , the heads of state first posed for a commemorative photo.

The Azerbaijani government has begun restoration work on the historic site.

