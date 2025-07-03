Zelensky: Only Leaders' Summit Can Bring Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a press briefing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think that only Putin makes decisions in Russia. That's why we need a meeting at the level of leaders, if we truly want to achieve peace," Zelensky said.

When asked about potential contacts between the Russian dictator and the U.S. president, he said: "I'm not sure they have much in common, as they are completely different people. But if we're talking about Ukraine, we have consistently supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire, as proposed by President Trump."

A second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in Istanbul on June 2. Following the discussions, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation, stated that the Russian side had been offered to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders between June 20 and 30. Russia declined the proposal.

Photo: Flickr / Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU 2025