Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Only Leaders' Summit Can Bring Peace

Zelensky: Only Leaders' Summit Can Bring Peace


2025-07-03 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a press briefing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think that only Putin makes decisions in Russia. That's why we need a meeting at the level of leaders, if we truly want to achieve peace," Zelensky said.

When asked about potential contacts between the Russian dictator and the U.S. president, he said: "I'm not sure they have much in common, as they are completely different people. But if we're talking about Ukraine, we have consistently supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire, as proposed by President Trump."

Read also: Zelensky says he will discuss US weapons supply with Trump in coming days

A second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in Istanbul on June 2. Following the discussions, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation, stated that the Russian side had been offered to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders between June 20 and 30. Russia declined the proposal.

Photo: Flickr / Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU 2025

MENAFN03072025000193011044ID1109758306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search