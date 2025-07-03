Zelensky: Only Leaders' Summit Can Bring Peace
"I think that only Putin makes decisions in Russia. That's why we need a meeting at the level of leaders, if we truly want to achieve peace," Zelensky said.
When asked about potential contacts between the Russian dictator and the U.S. president, he said: "I'm not sure they have much in common, as they are completely different people. But if we're talking about Ukraine, we have consistently supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire, as proposed by President Trump."Read also: Zelensky says he will discuss US weapons supply with Trump in coming days
A second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in Istanbul on June 2. Following the discussions, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation, stated that the Russian side had been offered to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders between June 20 and 30. Russia declined the proposal.
Photo: Flickr / Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment