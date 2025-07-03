Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Prosperous, Victorious Khankendi Embraces ECO Summit (PHOTO)

2025-07-03 03:08:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is set to take place in the bustling city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The wheels are turning for the summit preparations in the city.

Flyers showcasing the when and where of the shindig have been plastered all over the streets and avenues. The city has tightened the screws on security measures.

Thus, Khankendi opens its arms wide, inviting travelers to bask in the glow of a rejuvenated horizon.

Trend unveils snapshots from Khankendi, a canvas that blossoms with each passing day:

























































