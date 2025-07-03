UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technologies Visits Azerbaijan

At Fuzuli International Airport, the UAE Minister was welcomed by Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.