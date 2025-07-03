Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technologies Visits Azerbaijan

UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technologies Visits Azerbaijan


2025-07-03 03:08:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

At Fuzuli International Airport, the UAE Minister was welcomed by Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

MENAFN03072025000187011040ID1109758293

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search