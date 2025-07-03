Experience The 30-Minute Non-Surgical Facelift With PDO Threads And PDRN Facials At Dermalign Medical Aesthetics

MENAFN - GetNews) Led by Board-Certified PA Ekata Rushi, Dermalign Offers Personalized, Cutting-Edge Treatments That Lift, Tighten, and Rejuvenate Skin Without Surgery or Downtime

Langhorne, PA - In the heart of Bucks and Montgomery County, one woman is redefining what it means to age gracefully. At Dermalign Medical Aesthetics, Ekata Rushi, PA-C, a board-certified Physician Associate and former surgical and emergency medicine expert, is now leading the way in non-surgical facial rejuvenation with, / two of the most talked-about innovations in medical aesthetics today.

As more people seek effective, non-invasive options to restore their youthful appearance, PDO thread lifts have rapidly become the go-to solution for those who want real results without going under the knife. Dubbed the“30-Minute Facelift,”“Lunch Hour Lift,” or“Non-Surgical Facelift,” this revolutionary treatment tightens sagging skin, lifts facial contours, and stimulates long-term collagen production with no downtime. And when paired with Salmon Sperm PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide) Facials, clients experience next-level skin rejuvenation that heals at the cellular level resulting in brighter, firmer, more radiant skin.

A New Standard in Personalized Aesthetic Care

Dermalign Medical Aesthetics isn't your average med spa. Founded on the belief that beauty begins with individualized attention and trust, Ekata Rushi, PA-C, brings unmatched expertise and warmth to each treatment.

“At Dermalign, we don't just enhance your features, we enhance your confidence.”“Patients walk in hoping to look refreshed and natural, and they leave not just younger, but feeling empowered.”

With a Master's degree in Health Sciences from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Ekata has over a decade of experience in bariatric surgery, neurosurgery, and emergency care. Having worked with renowned surgeons in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, she decided to pivot into medical aesthetics to form long-lasting relationships and help patients look and feel their best.

Each year, Ekata completes over 160 hours of advanced hands-on aesthetic training under celebrity physicians, staying ahead of the curve in procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, weight loss programs, and thread lifting. Her knowledge, technical skills, and artistic eye set her apart in a growing industry that often sacrifices quality for quantity.

What Makes PDO Threads a Game-Changer?

PDO (Polydioxanone) threads are medical-grade sutures that are inserted under the skin to instantly lift and reposition tissue. Over time, they dissolve

while stimulating collagen production, tightening the skin from within. At Dermalign, this treatment can be used for:

Instant Brow Lift

Neck and Jawline Lift

Mid- and Lower-Face Lift

The popular“Ponytail Lift”

Full-Face V-Lift for overall contour and symmetry

The result? A subtle but powerful transformation that leaves you looking refreshed, never overdone. There's minimal discomfort, no scarring, and little to no downtime making it ideal for busy professionals or parents who want real results, fast.

Healing from Within: The Power of Salmon Sperm PDRN

If PDO threads lift and tighten, Salmon Sperm PDRN heals and provide moisture giving you a Korean Glass Grow. PDRN, a DNA compound derived from salmon sperm cells, has been extensively studied for its ability to regenerate skin tissue, reduce inflammation, and improve skin elasticity.

It's one of the best-kept secrets in Hoawood and everyone from Kim Kardashen, Jennifer Aniston, and Meily Circus has gotten this treatment. anti-aging skin therapy, promoting cell renewal, hydration, and firmness. Ekata incorporates this regenerative facial to complement her thread lift procedures or as a stand-alone rejuvenation treatment for clients with damaged, dull, or aging skin.

“Clients are blown away by how radiant their skin looks after a PDRN facial.”“It's perfect for those who want healthy, dewy skin with absolutely zero downtime.”

Why Choose Dermalign?

Dermalign Medical Aesthetics stands as a beacon of excellence in the crowded world of cosmetic services. Here's what sets it apart:

One-on-one, personalized consultations

Transparent pricing no surprises, no pressure

A clean, private, and judgment-free environment

Expert care backed by medical experience and artistic precision

Treatment plans designed around your lifestyle and goals

Located in Langhorne, PA, Dermalign proudly serves Bucks County, Montgomery County, and New Jersey, welcoming patients from all walks of life who are ready to take control of their beauty journey.

“We believe every person deserves to feel beautiful without compromising safety or authenticity,” Ekata explains.“We're not about trends, we're about timeless results.”

About Ekata Rushi, PA-C

Ekata Rushi, PA-C is a licensed, board-certified Physician Associate with extensive experience in surgical and emergency medicine. She is a proud member of both the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) and the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants. After over a decade of high-intensity medical care, she turned her attention to aesthetics, pursuing her passion for artistry and long-term patient care.

Ekata lives in Newtown with her husband and two daughters and is deeply involved in the local community. At Dermalign, her mission is simple: to educate, empower, and enhance every patient's natural beauty with safe, effective, and proven treatments.

Ready to Experience the“30 Minute Lift”?

To learn more about PDO Threads, Salmon Sperm PDRN Facials, or to schedule a personalized consultation

Follow Dermalign on Instagram and Facebook for real patient stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and the latest in medical aesthetics.