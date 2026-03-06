Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Poland's Deputy Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, HE Radoslaw Sikorski.

During the call, they reviewed developments in the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the call that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

In this context, he noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good intentions and threatens the foundations of understanding upon which the bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

His Excellency also stressed the need for the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions, a return to the dialogue table, prioritising reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland expressed his country's concern over developments in the region, calling for de-escalation, the exercise of restraint, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.