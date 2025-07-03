How Hundreds Work Around-The-Clock To Get Dubai Fountain Running By October

Dubai's iconic fountain - the largest in the world - has been temporarily out of action for several months due to ongoing maintenance.

But what really goes on behind the scenes of this colossal water and light spectacle?

From hundreds working around the clock to high-tech upgrades hidden beneath the surface, one influencer took a rare behind-the-scenes tour, uncovering the process that keeps the Dubai Fountain running at its best.

Sparkling waters?

The Dubai Fountain always sparkles - no matter where you look at it from - do you know why?

That's thanks to the impeccable flooring under the water.

The concrete flooring underwater - as large as almost 18 football fields - is being treated with layers of primer and waterproofing, to ensure it is easier to maintain. Earlier, the floor would occasionally crack.

Another reason the stunning display consistently shines is because of several methods the team uses to ensure that the water stays clean.

A team works behind the scenes, regularly testing the water from different areas of the lake.

Hard at work, though, are underwater robots, that keep the floor and the 1.3-metre deep water squeaky clean.

'Takes weeks'

Each performance of the world's largest dancing fountain takes weeks to create.

The influencer explains that in his conversation with the engineer he found that robots are used extensively to programme it. These robots control the lighting and water that are placed beside the sprinklers - creating a beautiful 'dance'.

The revamping of the iconic tourist attraction comes with a strict deadline, with Dubai Mall confirming that the fountain is aiming to be fully operational by October 2025.

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, just steps from the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain stands as a dazzling showcase of the city's innovation and grandeur. Renowned for its mesmerizing shows that blend water, music, and light in perfect harmony, the fountain attracts millions of visitors from across the globe each year.