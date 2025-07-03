Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSL Unveils Official Ball For New Season


2025-07-03 02:20:40
Doha: The Qatar Stars League announced that the official ball to be used during the new 2025-26 football season would be presented by Adidas (the official match ball partner).
The ball has been designed in collaboration between the league and Adidas, which produced it specifically for the 2025-26 season, utilizing the latest technologies. The colours of the ball are inspired by the Qatari flag (Al Adham), and the gold colour represents the desert sands.
This is the first collaboration of its kind with Adidas, which produces balls exclusively for the league.

