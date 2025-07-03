QSL Unveils Official Ball For New Season
Doha: The Qatar Stars League announced that the official ball to be used during the new 2025-26 football season would be presented by Adidas (the official match ball partner).
The ball has been designed in collaboration between the league and Adidas, which produced it specifically for the 2025-26 season, utilizing the latest technologies. The colours of the ball are inspired by the Qatari flag (Al Adham), and the gold colour represents the desert sands.
This is the first collaboration of its kind with Adidas, which produces balls exclusively for the league.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment