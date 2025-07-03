403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 03/07: Overbought (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1572. Set a take-profit at 1.1950. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1950. Add a stop-loss at 1.1572.
Analysts have a mixed opinion of the US dollar. In a recent statement, Morgan Stanley predicted that the US dollar will plunge to $90. ING analysts, on the other hand, estimated that the dollar crash has bottomed and could start rising.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong bull run in the past few months. It moved above the crucial resistance level at 1.1572, the highest point in April and June this year.The pair has remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the overbought level. Similarly, the Percentage Price Oscillator has remained above the zero line since February. With the pair being overbought, it may retreat and retest the support level at 1.1572.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment