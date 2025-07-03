Panama Assistance Offered To Southern Bound Migrants Is Less Than When They Were North Bound -
Others work in the informal sector, selling food products, hoping to raise enough money to return to their homeland. Mojica Rivera reported that 13,300 migrants have returned from the north and that the flow is largely under control. He also said he has coordinated with Costa Rica to ensure effective control, although he admitted that this counterpart has encountered logistical problems with receiving these individuals that they must resolve. Migrants are generally avoiding the dangerous Darien Gap and reaching the coastal town of Miramar, in Colón. “From there, they take boats that take them to Puerto Obaldía, and then, using their own means, they reach La Miel and cross the border. On the Darien side, only 10 migrants from the south of the continent arrived in June, and their cases have already been processed, the director of Immigration said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment