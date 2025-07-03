UNDP To Build 65 Greenhouses For Logar Farmers

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will construct 65 greenhouses in five districts of central Logar province, local officials say.

Maulvi Shiraqa Pir Habibur Rahman, the head of the Logar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, told a meeting that these greenhouses were being constructed for farmers in the provincial capital Pul-i-Alam and four districts. The project would take three months and cost 11 million afghanis to complete.

He added these greenhouses would enable Logar farmers to offer fresh vegetables and products to the market in every season.

On the other hand, Mohammad Ajmal, a farmer from Pul-i-Alam, told Pajhwok that they were happy that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was building greenhouses for Logar farmers.

He called on the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and donor agencies to launch public awareness programs for farmers in Logar on the modernization of agriculture and horticulture and marketing of agricultural products.

Logar is an agricultural province located near the capital Kabul, where most of its residents are assocated with agriculture and livestock.

ma