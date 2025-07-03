Liberland Announces July 2025 Congressional Election Results

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seven Global Leaders Elected Through Blockchain-Based Democratic System

LIBERLAND, SERBIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Free Republic of Liberland today announced the results of its fourth Congressional Election, conducted entirely through its pioneering blockchain-based voting system. Seven representatives were elected to serve the July-October 2025 term, representing a diverse coalition of entrepreneurs, technologists, and policy experts from around the world.The election concluded at 14:22 CET with instant, immutable results-a stark contrast to traditional electoral systems that often require days or weeks to finalize outcomes. Liberland's transparent voting infrastructure, enhanced this cycle with a real-time Elections Predictor , eliminated uncertainty and demonstrated the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize democratic processes globally."We are pioneering what will soon become common practice around the world," stated Liberland's Provisional Government. "Our blockchain-based system doesn't just count votes-it creates absolute certainty in democratic outcomes."Elected RepresentativesThe newly elected Congress includes six returning members and one restored representative:Returning Members:- Navid Saberin (Luxembourg) – Multilingual commerce and technology expert with extensive experience in banking, real estate, and Bitcoin advocacy- Dorian Stern Vukotić (Croatia) – Tech lead of Liberland's blockchain team and the first person to establish permanent residence in Liberland (August 2023)- Michal Ptáčník (Czech Republic) – Legal scholar with international law experience and expertise in futurism and alternative governance systems- Evan Luthra (India) – Serial entrepreneur and angel investor with over 600 company investments worldwide, Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, and Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year 2024- Tariq Javaid Abbasi (United Kingdom) – Chair of Westar Capital Group and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London- Justin Sun (China) – Founder of TRON blockchain platform and owner of BitTorrent, recognized by Forbes Asia "30 Under 30"Restored to Congress:- Kenny Li (United States) – Co-founder of Manta Network privacy-preserving DeFi platform, with 15+ years experience in cloud computing, AI, and blockchain technology; MIT graduateThe election featured intense competition for the final Congressional seat, with Kenny Li, Nicolas Mateos, and former Congressman Karnika E. Yashwant in a close three-way race that highlights growing civic engagement in Liberland.Blockchain Democracy in ActionLiberland's fourth Congressional Election showcased several technological innovations:- Instant Results: Final tallies available within minutes of voting conclusion- Immutable Records: Blockchain technology ensures results cannot be altered or disputed- Real-Time Transparency: New Elections Predictor provided live updates on candidate standings- Global Accessibility: Citizens worldwide participated in the democratic processThe election system addresses common concerns about electoral integrity while demonstrating how emerging technologies can enhance rather than complicate democratic participation.Looking ForwardThe newly elected Congress will serve from 3rd July through 1st October 2025, continuing Liberland's mission to establish innovative governance models that could influence democratic systems worldwide. The Provisional Government expressed confidence in the elected representatives' ability to advance Liberland's vision of technological governance and individual liberty."This election represents more than just the selection of representatives," the Provisional Government noted. "It demonstrates that technology can strengthen democracy rather than threaten it, creating systems that are both more secure and more accessible than traditional methods."About LiberlandThe Free Republic of Liberland is a sovereign nation founded on principles of individual liberty, minimal government, and technological innovation. Located between Croatia and Serbia along the Danube River, Liberland has pioneered blockchain-based governance systems and cryptocurrency integration in democratic processes. The nation's unique approach to governance combines libertarian principles with cutting-edge technology to create new models for 21st-century democracy.High-resolution photos of elected representatives and additional background materials are available upon request.

