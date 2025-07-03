Manly Bands Expands Military Heritage Collection With Three New Ring Designs

The M1 Ring is part of the Manly Bands Military Heritage Collection

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Manly Bands , a disruptor in the men's wedding ring industry, proudly announces the expansion of its celebrated Military Heritage Collection with the launch of three new, meticulously crafted rings. Renowned for its powerful symbolism and evocative design, the Military Heritage Collection honors the courage and commitment of those who serve. Every ring in the collection is proudly made in Utah, continuing Manly Bands' tradition of quality and craftsmanship.

The Military Heritage Collection by Manly Bands brings military-grade durability to everyday life. Crafted for active-duty service members, veterans, and civilians who value precision engineering, each ring is made with the utmost respect - and in full legal compliance - using authentic materials sourced from decommissioned military gear, artillery, and vehicles. These historic relics are given new life in a form that honors their legacy.

“Creating the Military Heritage Collection was deeply personal,” says John Ruggiero, Manly Bands CEO.“Each piece is a tribute to the men and women who've worn the uniform and stood for something greater than themselves. To honor that legacy beyond the ring, we've partnered with GovX to support the Gary Sinise Foundation, helping to serve our nation's heroes and their families - just as they've served us.”

The three new rings are available in sizes 3 to 25, including half sizes, and are now available for order on the Manly Bands website, where customers can browse detailed descriptions, explore the full Military Heritage Collection, and access custom engraving options to further personalize their selections. The collection is currently 35% off as part of the Manly Bands July 4th sales event .

The M1 - Crafted of Black Zirconium with an inlay of a 3.5mm Genuine WWII M1 Garand Rifle Stock, the 8mm wide band features Knurl Pattern Etching with a Flat Design in a Comfort Fit with Polished Finish.

The Ronson - Featuring a Genuine WWII Sherman Tank Metal inlay, this ring is crafted of Black Zirconium in a charcoal gray color with a Green Cerakote sleeve. The 8mm wide band has a Domed Design with a Comfort Fit and a Hammered Finish.

The Goose - With F-14 Tomcat Metal Shreds, Gold Leaf Inlay and two vertical 14K Yellow Gold Stripe inlays, the band of this stunning ring is crafted of Black Zirconium in a charcoal gray color. The 8mm wide ring features a Flat Design in a Comfort Fit with a Satin Finish.

"Adding these authentic pieces of history to our rings has been so profound,” says Michelle Luchese, Manly Bands Co-Founder.“It's incredible to walk around the office and see part of a Sherman Tank or a B17 bomber wing. We are so thankful to those who serve and hope to continue to honor them well with this incredible line of collectible rings."

About Manly Bands

Manly Bands is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of badass men's wedding rings. We make it easy for couples to order a ring that looks (and fits) perfect on every man. Our rings are crafted in more than 250 unique styles made from dozens of non-traditional materials, such as dinosaur bone, meteorite and authentic Jack Daniel's whiskey barrel. We're on a mission to give men the ring they'll never want to take off. To see our latest collections, visit ManlyBands today.

