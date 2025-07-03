'All Eligible Will Be Included': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stands Firm On Bihar Voter Roll Overhaul Ahead Of Polls
Speaking at a Booth Level Officers (BLO) training session held in New Delhi, the CEC stated that the SIR was proceeding as scheduled with full involvement from the election machinery and political parties.
“The implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is running as per schedule with the active participation of all election staff and all political parties in a transparent manner. Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included,” Kumar said.
His comments come in the backdrop of objections raised by several opposition parties, including Congress, RJD, CPI, and others, who have questioned the feasibility of conducting an intensive revision of the electoral rolls so close to the elections.
While none have opposed the exercise in principle, they argue that the limited window of three to four months before the polls may affect the accuracy and inclusiveness of the final voter list.
Kumar, however, appeared confident that the ongoing process is being managed with transparency and efficiency. The training session of BLO reportedly focused on best practices for voter verification and inclusion, underlining the Commission's aim to maximise enfranchisement.
The process of electoral roll revision is expected to ensure a more accurate and updated voter roll ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar.
The Election Commission asserted it is working within a structured and inclusive framework. The Bihar Assembly polls are expected to be held later this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment