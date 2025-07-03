XRP Price Is Preparing For A Major Breakthrough, BSTR Miner Cloud Mining Launches Short-Term XRP Mining Contracts!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get XRP quickly: XRP short-term cloud mining contracts are now online! New users can get $10 for free when they register, and start the XRP mining journey with zero threshold!

London, United Kingdom, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get XRP quickly: XRP short-term cloud mining contracts are now online! New users can get $10 for free when they register, and start the XRP mining journey with zero threshold!





As XRP prices continue to fluctuate and accumulate momentum recently, technical indicators show that it is preparing for a major breakthrough, and the cryptocurrency market is once again focusing on this old powerhouse. At this critical opportunity, BSTR Miner, a leading cloud mining service platform, announced the launch of a zero-threshold XRP cloud mining contract, allowing global investors to easily participate in the development of the XRP ecosystem and share the potential value growth dividend without having to purchase expensive mining machines or have professional operation and maintenance knowledge.

[Click here to explore BSTR Miner ]

What is XRP mining?

Unlike traditional mining such as Bitcoin, XRP itself uses a unique consensus mechanism and does not rely on traditional "miners" to mine new coins. The "XRP mining" provided by the BSTR Miner platform is essentially the platform's deployment of its own professional high-performance computing resources to support the operation of the Ripple network ecosystem, packaged into easy-to-purchase contract products through an innovative cloud service model. After users purchase these computing power contracts, it is equivalent to renting the platform's computing power resources to participate in related ecological activities. The platform settles the XRP rewards it receives in the process daily and distributes them to users based on the computing power share held by the users. This is a convenient and efficient way to participate in obtaining XRP.

The core advantages of BSTR Miner cloud mining platform:



Truly zero threshold: No need to purchase mining machines, set up sites, high electricity bills and complex operation and maintenance, just purchase contracts with one click and enjoy the benefits.

Professional and efficient computing power: Deploy the world's top data centers, use cutting-edge hardware and optimization algorithms to ensure efficient and stable output of computing power and maximize user profit potential.

Transparent and stable income: The contract income is clear and supports daily viewing and automatic distribution (usually in the form of XRP), which saves worry and effort.

Extremely safe and reliable: Bank-level security measures are adopted, including multiple encryption, cold storage wallets and industry-leading network security protection to ensure that user assets and data are safe.

Flexible and convenient operation: Simple and intuitive user interface, support for multiple cryptocurrency payment methods, easy to purchase and manage contracts. 7/24 professional support: Multilingual customer service team is on call at any time to provide users with professional consultation and problem solving.

How to join BSTR Miner and start your XRP mining journey?

The participation process is extremely simple and can be started in four steps:

Register an account: Visit the BSTR Miner official website and complete the quick registration using your email or mobile phone number.

Purchase computing power contracts: Select the desired XRP mining contract from the contract products provided by the platform and purchase it using supported cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, SOL).

Enjoy daily income: After successfully purchasing the contract, the system will automatically start mining. The XRP income generated by mining will be settled daily and distributed to your BSTR Miner platform account, which can be viewed or withdrawn at any time.

BSTR Miner launches the first zero-threshold XRP cloud mining contract:

To meet the needs of different investors, BSTR Miner has carefully designed and launched the following XRP mining contract products in the first batch:



XRP $100 plan - 2-day term - earn $3.50 per day

XRP $1,800 plan - 15-day term - earn $24.84 per day

XRP $5,000 plan - 30-day term - earn $75.00 per day XRP $10,000 plan - 45-day term - earn $168.00 per day

[Click here to explore more mining contracts]

The XRP market is on the rise again, and a breakthrough is ready to go. The launch of BSTR Miner's zero-threshold XRP cloud mining contract undoubtedly provides global investors with a low-risk, convenient and efficient channel to participate in the XRP ecosystem and capture potential rising dividends. Whether you are a novice in the field of cryptocurrency or an experienced investor, now is the best time to join BSTR Miner and start your XRP mining wealth journey!

Visit BSTR Miner's official website now: , register an account, and purchase your XRP cloud mining contract!

About BSTR Miner:

BSTR Miner is a leading cryptocurrency cloud mining service provider headquartered in the UK and with business all over the world. Since its establishment, the platform has always adhered to the mission of "making mining simpler and more inclusive", using its deep accumulation in data centers, hardware procurement, energy optimization and blockchain technology to provide users with stable, transparent and cost-effective cloud mining solutions. At present, the platform has supported a variety of mainstream cryptocurrency mining services including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and the newly added Ripple (XRP), serving more than 9 million users worldwide, and has won wide acclaim for its reliability and user-first philosophy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Kevin Cole Email: ...