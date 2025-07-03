Capsovision Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering
CapsoVision has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were $27.5 million.
The Benchmark Company, LLC and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 1, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of such registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at ...
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About CapsoVision
CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expected”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and CapsoVision undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
...
Kevin Lundquist
Chief Financial Officer, CapsoVision, Inc.
...
Media Contact
Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer
Être Communications
... | (804) 240-0807
... | (804) 503-9231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment