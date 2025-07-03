Javelin Fever Grips Bengaluru Ahead Of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) Sree Kanteerva Stadium is all lit up to welcome the javelin stars for the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a World Athletics Gold-level meet, scheduled to take place here on Saturday. Sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, the event has attracted elite talent from around the globe.

Among the headliners are Neeraj Chopra himself and 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler, alongside a strong field of international competitors.

With Bengaluru's breezy weather providing the perfect backdrop, top javelin throw athletes were spotted in their final training sessions on Friday, fine-tuning every detail ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes competition.

More than just an event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic stands as a celebration of a growing movement - one that is shaping the future of Indian sport and inspiring a new generation of talent.

Earlier, the stadium came alive with energy as young athletes trained with focus and determination on the side-ground of the stadium. Meanwhile, in the stands, some school children were also sitting in the stands waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their international stars.

In preparation for the event, the stadium has undergone a substantial revamp. Seating across several stands has been refurbished, corporate and VVIP boxes have been installed in the North Stand, and a pitch-side hospitality zone has been set up to provide fans with an up-close view of the runway and infield action. An entertainment stage has been created in the South Stand, while the main turf has been freshly re-laid to ensure optimal performance conditions for athletes.

As Chopra is all set to don the organiser's hat for the event, the reigning world champion met the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, and praised the state government for its continuous support for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025.

“I would like to thank the Government of Karnataka, the KOA, and the DYES for playing such a key role in ensuring the stadium meets international standards. Their efforts have enabled us to provide world-class facilities for the athletes and an enriching experience for the fans.

"A lot of hard work has gone into the revamp, and I'm especially grateful to Honourable Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sir, Dr K. Govindaraj sir, and all the officials involved. This will be a memorable event for all," Chopra said at a press conference organised by the KOA and the DYES ahead of the marquee event.