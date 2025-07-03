North America Gas Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Infrared Gas Analyzers Lead Due To High Sensitivity And Accuracy

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gas Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Infrared Gas Analyzers, Mass Spectrometers), Gas Type (Oxygen), Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Renewable Natural Gas), Country, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Gas Analyzers Market was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The growing oil and gas production and the expanding refinery industry in North America are significantly driving the demand for gas analyzers. As oil and gas extraction processes become more complex and production volumes rise, there is an increasing need for accurate monitoring of gas emissions, air quality, and safety levels.



Gas analyzers play a critical role in ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations set by agencies like the EPA, which mandate real-time emissions monitoring and precise detection of hazardous gases. Additionally, as North America's refineries scale up to meet the increasing demand for processed petroleum products, the need for gas analyzers in refining processes becomes even more vital for optimizing operations and improving safety.

The increasing adoption of gas analyzers in the water and wastewater industry presents a significant opportunity for market growth in North America. As environmental regulations tighten and concerns over water quality rise, municipalities and industrial facilities are investing in advanced gas analysis technologies to monitor and control emissions from wastewater treatment processes. Gas analyzers are essential for detecting harmful gases such as methane, hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide, ensuring compliance with air quality standards and improving worker safety.

The regulatory landscape of the North American gas analyzer market is shaped by stringent environmental and safety regulations set by agencies such as the EPA and OSHA. These organizations enforce strict air quality, emissions control, and workplace safety standards, and driving demand for advanced gas analyzers that ensure compliance. Regulations focused on industrial emissions, hazardous gas monitoring, and sustainable practices compel industries like oil and gas, manufacturing, and wastewater treatment to adopt high-precision gas analysis technologies.

Top players in the North American gas analyzer market are focusing on innovation, technological integration, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge. Companies are investing in IoT-enabled gas analyzers for real-time data tracking and predictive maintenance, enhancing efficiency and regulatory compliance. Additionally, expanding distribution networks, strengthening after-sales services, and pursuing strategic acquisitions help companies broaden their market reach and capabilities.

North America Gas Analyzers Market Report Highlights



Based on type, the infrared gas analyzers segment led the market in 2024 due to their high sensitivity, accuracy, and ability to detect a wide variety of gases, making them suitable for industrial safety, environmental monitoring, and emission control applications.

Based on gas type, the oxygen segment dominated in 2024, driven by increasing demand for oxygen monitoring across various industries, including healthcare, petrochemicals, and manufacturing, where maintaining accurate oxygen levels is essential for safety and process management.

Based on end use, the chemical & petrochemical segment dominated the market in 2024. The expansion of the industry bolsters the demand for gas analyzers to monitor emissions in compliance with regulatory standards.

Based on geography, U.S. led the regional market in 2024, driven by increasing demand from industries such as oil and gas and renewable natural gas. Stricter environmental regulations and the push for enhanced emissions control are further boosting the need for advanced gas analysis technologies across various sectors. In May 2023, ENVEA acquired California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (CAI). The newly formed entity is named ENVEA & California Analytical Instruments, Inc. and its portfolio comprises both companies' products.

