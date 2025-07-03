Ascendo AI Showcases Groundbreaking Biomedical Support Platform At AAMI Exchange 2025

Ascendo AI at AAMI eXchange 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI, the award-winning platform built on Agentic AI, concluded a high-impact presence at AAMI eXchange 2025, held June 20–23 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Positioned at Booth 2731 in the Startup Pavilion, Ascendo AI connected with HTM leaders around a growing reality facing every medical device service department: the urgent need to scale expertise without scaling headcount.The AAMI eXchange, the premier event for the biomedical and clinical engineering community, brought together thousands of healthcare leaders, innovators, and medical device manufacturers. At the heart of this year's conversation: how to empower frontline teams amidst growing complexity, data overload, and workforce transitions.“We met service leaders who are feeling the effects of institutional knowledge loss and rising device complexity. They don't need more dashboards, they need intelligent, assistive agents that think and act like their most experienced technicians,” said Kay Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo AI.From Automation to Augmentation: What Ascendo AI Showcased:At the event, Ascendo AI demonstrated how its no-code, multi-agent platform supports HTM teams with:1. Interactive workflows that turn tribal knowledge into on-demand guidance2. Failure trend detection that moves teams from reactive to predictive3. Onboarding tools that help new techs perform like seasoned engineers4. Expert data pipelines and privacy filters, eliminating the need for clean data or centralized data lakes5. AI agents that collaborate across systems and work like trusted teammatesWhile many in the industry remain skeptical due to persistent myths like "garbage in, garbage out," Ascendo AI offers a new paradigm: intelligent agents that thrive in real-world data chaos, without requiring massive IT lifts or complex data engineering.Industry Recognition & What's NextAscendo AI's participation follows its recent recognition as the Best Agentic AI Platform 2025 by Acquisition International, a globally recognized honor in the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards.To continue empowering the HTM community, Ascendo AI is offering AAMI attendees complimentary access to its upcoming "AI Agent Masterclass" on July 16, 2025. This session is designed to demystify AI adoption and help teams deploy effective, no-code agents across their service environments.About the AI Agent Masterclass-In this value-packed session, attendees will:-Learn the lingo of AI agents-Identify if AI is right for their teams-Prioritize use cases-Understand data readiness (even messy data!)-Deploy no-code AI agents in minutes-Benchmark maturity with Ascendo AI's proprietary frameworkRegister here:About Ascendo AIAscendo AI is the leading Agentic AI platform helping service and support teams operationalize knowledge, optimize resolutions, and future-proof talent with intelligent assistants. Designed for healthcare, field service, and high-complexity industries, Ascendo AI empowers organizations to deploy AI agents that collaborate like your best experts.

