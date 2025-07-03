Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ero Copper Corp.

2025-07-03 10:09:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp. : Announced that the Tucumã Operation, located in Pará State, Brazil, achieved commercial production, effective July 1, 2025. During the month of June, following the completion of commissioning of the third filter press as well as modifications to the process plant, the operation achieved sustained throughput levels exceeding 75% of design capacity. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $23.71.

