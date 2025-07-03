Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. : Has entered into a definitive agreement with Parallax Energy Operating Inc. for the sale of its Sylvan Lake gas plant and associated gas gathering infrastructure for total proceeds of approximately $5.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.22.

