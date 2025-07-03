Amy Carlon Appointed As New US Chargé D'affaires In Azerbaijan

Amy Carlon Appointed As New US Chargé D'affaires In Azerbaijan
Amy Carlon has been appointed as the new Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Azerbaijan. She arrived in Baku this week to assume her new duties, Azernews reports.
Carlon officially took up the role of Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on June 23, 2025. She is a member of the Senior Diplomatic Service at the US Department of State.
Her previous assignments include serving as Director of the Political Training Division at the Diplomatic Service Institute (2022–2024), Deputy Director for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (2020–2022), and Political Counselor at the US Embassy in Athens (2016–2019). She has also held diplomatic posts in Indonesia, Austria, and Russia, and worked in several State Department bureaus, including European and Eurasian Affairs, Global Personnel Management, and Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.
Amy Carlon began her Foreign Service career in 1999. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma, a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a master's degree in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower Institute at the National Defense University.
