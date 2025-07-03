General Authority Of Customs Welcomes Nine New Members To GCC AEO Program
Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) has announced the inclusion of nine private sector companies into its GCC Authorized Economic Operator (GCC AEO) program. The companies earned this designation after meeting international standards for supply chain security and demonstrating full compliance with approved customs regulations.
In a statement, the Authority noted that Assistant Chairperson for Customs Affairs, Talal Abdullah Al Shaibi, presented membership certificates to representatives of the newly accredited companies during a dedicated ceremony.
The statement emphasized that this recognition aligns with the Authority's ongoing efforts to foster robust public-private partnerships and expand the reach of the GCC AEO program, one of the Gulf region's leading customs initiatives aimed at streamlining trade procedures and promoting adherence to best practices in compliance and supply chain safety.
GAC further explained that joining the program grants member companies a suite of benefits, including simplified customs clearance processes, accelerated release of shipments under clearly defined protocols, and access to expedited customs procedures without compromising regulatory oversight. These advantages contribute to enhanced logistics efficiency and support a more competitive business environment in the region.
