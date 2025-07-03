403
Saudi Arabia Reveals Deployment of THAAD Missile System
(MENAFN) The Saudi Ministry of Defense revealed on Wednesday that the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force has officially deployed its first unit of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system, significantly enhancing the kingdom's air defense capabilities.
The announcement was accompanied by a formal launch ceremony held at the Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah. The ceremony took place after a comprehensive testing phase, evaluation procedures, and extensive personnel field training, ensuring the system’s operational readiness.
During the event, the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces symbolically handed over the unit's flag to the commander of the 1st Air Defense Group, formally marking the system's readiness to be fully operational. The successful deployment of THAAD underscores Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to strengthening its defense infrastructure amid growing regional security concerns.
The move is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing the kingdom's ability to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.
