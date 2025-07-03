403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Promofix becomes the authorized Google Ads media sales representative across five key MENA markets
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) July 3, 2025,
Dubai, UAE - Promofix, MENA’s fastest growing technology provider and a subsidiary of JGROUP, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google, becoming the authorized media sales representative of Google Ads products and services in five key MENA countries: Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
With this new authorization, Promofix reinforces its position as a digital solutions leader across the Middle East and North Africa. As the officially appointed media sales representative for Google Advertising solutions, Promofix will deliver tailored training, expert account management, strategic guidance, and on-ground services in local languages across key markets. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation, enabling businesses to reach billions of potential customers at critical moments, and fostering measurable growth and regional competitiveness. Google will continue to directly manage a select portfolio of clients as part of this expanded partnership.
Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGROUP, stated: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Google and to bring world class digital solutions closer to businesses in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to elevate their digital strategies, enhance customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Anthony Nakache, Managing Director at Google MENA, commented: “We are pleased with our partnership with Promofix to enable the growing digital ads ecosystem. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses across MENA, helping them to connect meaningfully with their customers and unlock new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.”
As Promofix looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving digital excellence and delivering advanced, market-relevant technology solutions that empower clients to grow and succeed across the region.
Dubai, UAE - Promofix, MENA’s fastest growing technology provider and a subsidiary of JGROUP, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google, becoming the authorized media sales representative of Google Ads products and services in five key MENA countries: Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
With this new authorization, Promofix reinforces its position as a digital solutions leader across the Middle East and North Africa. As the officially appointed media sales representative for Google Advertising solutions, Promofix will deliver tailored training, expert account management, strategic guidance, and on-ground services in local languages across key markets. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation, enabling businesses to reach billions of potential customers at critical moments, and fostering measurable growth and regional competitiveness. Google will continue to directly manage a select portfolio of clients as part of this expanded partnership.
Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGROUP, stated: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Google and to bring world class digital solutions closer to businesses in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to elevate their digital strategies, enhance customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Anthony Nakache, Managing Director at Google MENA, commented: “We are pleased with our partnership with Promofix to enable the growing digital ads ecosystem. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses across MENA, helping them to connect meaningfully with their customers and unlock new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.”
As Promofix looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving digital excellence and delivering advanced, market-relevant technology solutions that empower clients to grow and succeed across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment