Germany Plans Deploying Navy Ships to Arctic
(MENAFN) Germany will send navy vessels to monitor the Arctic waters as part of its response to Russia’s expanding military activity in the region, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Monday.
Russia, on the other hand, has argued that its actions in the far north are simply a countermeasure to NATO's presence, aiming to preserve a balance of power.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is executing an appropriate strategic response to any possible threats to the country's sovereignty, particularly along Russia's 24,000-kilometer Arctic coastline.
At a joint press briefing in Copenhagen alongside his Danish counterpart, Troels Lund Poulsen, Pistorius stated, “as early as this year, Germany will show its presence in the North Atlantic and the Arctic.”
The planned deployment, named ‘Atlantic Bear,’ is a direct response to the escalating maritime threats and the growing militarization of the Arctic by Russia, according to Pistorius.
The operation will involve a support ship traveling from Iceland to Greenland and continuing on to Canada, participating in joint military exercises with NATO allies, including Denmark, Norway, and Canada, Pistorius explained.
