HMC Partners With Four Private Hospitals To Reduce Patient Waiting Times For Citizens

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammad bin Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Corporation has signed a partnership agreement with four of Qatar's leading private hospitals: Al Ahli Hospital, Al Emadi Hospital, Aman Hospital, and Doha Clinic Hospital. The aim of the agreement is to enhance access to healthcare for Qatari citizens, ensure the timely provision of high-quality medical services, and improve the overall patient experience.



Under the agreement, Qatari citizens facing long waiting times for appointments in clinics and departments at HMC facilities will be referred to the abovementioned private hospitals to ease their access to care, ensuring that medical services are received without unnecessary delay.

The HMC Managing Director emphasized the importance of this agreement, stating:“This initiative is a model of effective public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector that benefits our citizens and supports Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024-2030. By leveraging the strengths of both sectors, we are ensuring that every Qatari citizen receives timely and high-quality healthcare services.”

This new agreement builds on the success of HMC's previous and continued collaboration with The View Hospital. It reaffirms the importance of cooperative initiatives that place patients at the center of care and promote innovative partnerships with private healthcare providers working alongside HMC to improve access to care and treatment outcomes.

Commenting on the clinical benefits of the agreement, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham, Chief Medical Officer at HMC, said:“This agreement enables us to better manage demand in our popular clinics while maintaining our commitment to clinical excellence. Patients referred through this program will continue to receive care that meets HMC's world-class standards, ensuring continuity and quality of care.”

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at HMC and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, also commented:“This partnership reflects HMC's steadfast commitment to our patients by improving access to care and enhancing the experience for each patient. Through collaboration with these distinguished private hospitals, we can ensure that patients who have been waiting a period of time for an appointment receive the care needed without delay.”

