Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For July 31, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.or the) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .

