Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For July 31, 2025


2025-07-03 09:04:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ( "Pine Cliff" or the "Company" ) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack - CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: ...

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

