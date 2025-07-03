Entrepreneurs Are Losing Millions Because Google And AI Don't Understand Them -- New Book Exposes The Problem And Reveals How Smart Leaders Are Turning It Into Revenue
Kalicube's new book Entrepreneurs Winning the Game in Google and AI With Their Personal Brand reveals this hidden danger and provides the blueprint to transform confusion into profit. Jason Barnard tells true-to-life stories of entrepreneurs who leveraged The Kalicube Process for explosive business growth.
Every day, investors, partners, and clients conduct online research. What appears in Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity dictates whether they engage with you or a competitor. Most entrepreneurs show up as vague, inconsistent, or irrelevant, preventing AI from connecting the dots. If machines don't trust your brand story, neither will your prospects.
Kalicube engineered the solution. Powered by over 3 billion proprietary data points and a proprietary AI tech layer , Kalicube Pro is the world's most advanced brand intelligence platform and foundation of The Kalicube Process , the industry standard for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Assistive Engine Optimization (AEO). Kalicube clients use it to secure Google Knowledge Panels that close deals, influence ChatGPT for accurate descriptions, and transform their digital presence into a trust engine that converts at scale.
"This is not SEO," Barnard emphasizes. "This is algorithmic reputation engineering, and it's now essential for anyone doing business in the AI age."
Available Now
Entrepreneurs Winning the Game in Google and AI With Their Personal Brand
About Kalicube
Kalicube is the global leader in personal brand optimization for search and AI. Its proprietary platform, Kalicube Pro , has collected more than 3 billion data points from Google, Bing, ChatGPT, and other AI engines since 2015, providing unmatched power to shape how entrepreneurs appear on the most influential platforms.
About Jason Barnard
Jason Barnard is a serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and the world authority on Digital Brand Intelligence. As CEO and founder of Kalicube, he helps business leaders control how they appear to decision-makers across Google, AI, and beyond, transforming invisible reputations into revenue-generating assets.
TL;DR
You're not losing deals because you're not good enough. You're losing them because Google and ChatGPT don't know you're good enough.
This book fixes that.
Entrepreneurs Winning the Game in Google and AI With Their Personal Brand
Media Contact:
Joan Buarao-Atizado
+33698712347
[email protected]
SOURCE Jason Barnard
Legal Disclaimer:
