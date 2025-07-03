Electrical Steel Market Growth Trends, Demand Forecast & Top Companies 2025 Datam Intelligence

Electrical Steel Market

The Global Electrical Steel Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Electrical Steel Market , a critical material found in the cores of transformers, motors, and generators, plays an important role in improving energy efficiency in a variety of end-use sectors. As the globe transitions to greener technologies, the demand for non-grain-oriented and grain-oriented electrical steel is rapidly increasing. Governments, OEMs, and energy companies are making significant investments in power grids and smart transformers, accelerating market growth.Download Sample Report Here:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Energy-Efficient Infrastructure: The growing demand for high-efficiency transformers and motors has accelerated the use of electrical steel in the power and automotive industries.Electric Vehicles (EVs): As the EV market grows, electrical steel is critical for motor laminations, driving volume growth in non-grain-oriented (NGO) electrical steel.Renewable Energy Expansion: Grid modernization and the deployment of wind and solar power projects are creating new opportunities for high-grade grain-oriented steel.Government Policies: Regulatory mandates focused on reducing energy loss and carbon footprints are boosting demand, especially in developing economies.Market Segmentation:By Type:Grain Oriented Electrical SteelNon-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel.By Application:TransformersMotors & GeneratorsInductors.By End-User:Automotive IndustryConstruction IndustryManufacturingDomestic AppliancesEnergy.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Geographical Share:Asia-Pacific dominates the market with over 60% share, led by China, Japan, and India, due to large-scale manufacturing and infrastructural development.North America follows with large investments in renewable energy, smart grids, and vehicle electrification.Europe is experiencing stable growth, aided by strong environmental policies and rising EV adoption.Key Players:Leading companies shaping the electrical steel market include:ArcelorMittal S.A.Baosteel Group CorporationPohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO)Nippon Steel & Sumimoto MetalJFE Holdings Inc.Jiangsu Shagang GroupTata SteelThe United States Steel Corporation (US Steel)Angang Steel Co. Ltd.Gerdau.These companies are investing in R&D, expanding production capabilities, and engaging in strategic partnerships to meet rising global demand.Recent Developments:USA2025: United States Steel Corporation launched a new line of high-efficiency non-grain-oriented (NGO) steel aimed at the EV motor segment, supporting the domestic supply chain for EV production.2024: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. expanded its production capacity for grain-oriented electrical steel to meet surging demand in the power grid modernization programs across the U.S.Japan2025: Nippon Steel Corporation collaborated with a leading Japanese automaker to develop ultra-thin electrical steel laminations for next-generation EV motors, enhancing efficiency and performance.2024: JFE Steel announced a strategic investment in new processing lines dedicated to eco-friendly electrical steel grades, supporting Japan's carbon neutrality goals.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord:Conclusion:As global demand for efficient energy conversion and electrification rises, the electrical steel industry is positioned for significant expansion. With active innovation, targeted regional developments, and a focus on sustainability, the market is likely to play an important role in driving the future of transportation, infrastructure, and energy systems.Related Reports:Stainless Steel MarketThick Film Materials Market

