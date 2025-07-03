Parliamentary Vice-Minister For Foreign Affairs ERI's Attendance At The Symposium“Empowering Lesotho: Unlocking Finance To Drive The Energy Transition In A Land-Locked Developing Country”

On July 3rd, Ms. ERI Arfiya, Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the symposium“Empowering Lesotho: Unlocking Finance to Drive the Energy Transition in a Land-Locked Developing Country”, co-hosted by the United Nations University and the Embassy of Lesotho in Japan, with the presence of the H.M. Letsie III, King of the Kingdom of Lesotho and H.M. Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso, who are in Japan to participate in the National Day events of the Osaka-Kansai Expo. She delivered a speech on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The outline of the speech is as follows.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI welcomed the visit of H.M. Letsie III and H.M. Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso to Japan, and stated that, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, Japan and Lesotho have built cordial relations through cooperation in areas such as food security, renewable energy, education, and health.Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI mentioned Japan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and expressed her hope to work with Lesotho, which is actively promoting the transition to renewable energy by leveraging its abundant water resources and high-quality renewable energy resources, to lead global efforts for climate change measures and promote economic development.Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI mentioned that the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) will be held in Yokohama in August this year, and concluded her remarks by expressing her hope to take this opportunity to create innovative solutions that will lead to the prosperity of both Japan and Africa by leveraging Japanese technology and expertise on various topics including the renewable energy sector, which was discussed in this symposium.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.