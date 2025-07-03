Plasma Fractionation Market Size To Reach USD 65.98 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Immunoglobulin Therapies And Breakthroughs In Chromatographic Techniques SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 34.84 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 65.98 billion
|CAGR (2025–2032)
|8.36%
|U.S. Market 2024
|USD 13.69 billion
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 25.26 billion
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
Plasma Fractionation Market by Product, Dominated by the Immunoglobulins Segment
The Immunoglobulins segment accounted for the largest share of 64.1% of the total plasma fractionation market by product in 2024, owing to the broad application of immunoglobulins in therapy particularly, in conditions such as primary immunodeficiency disorders, acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and other autoimmune and neurological diseases. It is the top leading product type due to its wide clinical applicability and rising demand for developed as well as emerging regions.
Segmentation by Method, The Plasma Fractionation Market is Dominated by The Chromatography Segment
The plasma fractionation market was dominated by the chromatography segment in 2024, with a 35.60% market share due to the ease and efficiency of the separation and purification of plasma proteins with high specificity and yield. Chromatographic methods such as ion-exchange, affinity, and size-exclusion chromatography, which are extensively used in commercial settings, achieve high levels of purity, safety, and comparability in batches of plasma-derived products.
Based on Application, Neurology Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Plasma Fractionation Market
In 2024, the neurology segment had the largest market share for immunoglobulins, accounting for 29.8% of the market, as the use of immunoglobulins for the treatment of neurological disorders, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré syndrome, and multifocal motor neuropathy, is well established. These conditions often require long-term high-dose therapy, resulting in a stable requirement for immunoglobulin.
Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation
By Products
- Albumin Immunoglobulins
- Intravenous immunoglobulins Subcutaneous immunoglobulins Others
- Factor VIII Factor IX VON WILLEBRAND factor Prothrombin complex concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others
By Method
- Centrifugation Depth Filtration Chromatography Others
By Application
- Neurology Hematology Oncology Immunology Pulmonology Others
By End-Use
- Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Others
North America Holds the Largest Market Share in the Plasma Fractionation Market, and Asia Pacific is Estimated to be a Significantly Growing Market
In 2024, North America held the largest share in the plasma fractionation market with a 51.62% market share, owing to its strong healthcare infrastructure, well-established regulatory framework, and well-established collection network (especially in the U.S.) of centres. It also gets a competitive edge with rising awareness about and demand for plasma-derived therapies, in particular, immunoglobulins and albumin to treat autoimmune, immunodeficiency, and neurological disorders in this region.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to increased healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about various plasma-derived therapies, and rising patient population of chronic diseases. China, India, and South Korea are rapidly scaling up their plasma collection infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing. Government initiatives, a growing elderly population, and better diagnosis rates also spur demand.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Plasma Collection Trends (2024)
5.2 Therapeutic Demand and Usage Trends (2024)
5.3 Healthcare Reimbursement and Spending (2024)
5.4 Regulatory and Supply Chain Trends (2024)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Plasma Fractionation Market by Application
8. Plasma Fractionation Market by Method
9. Plasma Fractionation Market by Application
10. Plasma Fractionation Market by End-Use
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
