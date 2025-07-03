403
Ukraine Reports Drones Targeted Russian Ammo Depots
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted and struck key ammunition depots in the Russia-controlled eastern Donetsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced on Thursday. The precision attack, which took place on Wednesday evening, ignited a fierce fire and caused a series of explosive detonations, according to a statement from the SSU.
The targeted area, located near the town of Khartsyzk, serves as a critical strategic hub for Russian forces. It houses vital military infrastructure, including command posts, logistical centers, and large stockpiles of ammunition. The attack is seen as a significant blow to Russia's military operations in the region.
The SSU further stated that their efforts to disrupt the functioning of Russian rear bases and logistics operations are ongoing. The attack underscores Ukraine's continued focus on targeting Russian supply lines and ammunition stockpiles in the eastern part of the country, which have been key to sustaining Russia's military presence in the region.
