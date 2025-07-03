Bettingtop10 Expands To New Zealand, Bringing Trusted Sports Betting Information To Local Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for trusted information about betting sites increased globally, and following successful sites in Canada, Australia and South Asian countries, BettingTop10 has launched its new local site in New Zealand. Part of the Beyond Media group and a well-known leader in the sports betting world, BettingTop10 now aims to help New Zealand locals get the best and most accurate information about betting sites and betting apps.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching in North America, New Zealand now welcomes BettingTop10's newest edition with informative and engaging articles about the best places to bet on soccer-as well as many other sports. Users will find the familiar edgy design BettingTop10 is known for in Canada and all over the world.

Every year, BettingTop10 Canada produces over 400 picks and predictions for a myriad of sporting events, including horse racing, rugby, cricket and many more. On BettingTop10 New Ze a land , users will also find the most trusted reviews for the best betting sites in the country, the most updated bonuses and promotions info, and the guides they need to help them make smart, informed choices with their money.

Bren Gray , New Zealand betting expert :“It's exciting to help shape BettingTop10's presence here in New Zealand, where the betting landscape is unique and evolving. Our goal is to provide local punters with trustworthy, relevant insights and to highlight betting options that align with how Kiwis like to play - responsibly and informed.”

Since the start of 2025, Bettingtop10 Canada saw a rise of about 260% of unique entries to the site. This fantastic momentum was driven by a significant increase in both deals and user satisfaction. We predict that entering the New Zealand market will result in a similar effect in the local market.

About Beyond Media

Beyond Media is a digital publishing company specializing in affiliate marketing, content development, and product comparison platforms across the gaming and entertainment sectors. With BettingTop10 global hold, the company continues its mission of empowering users through transparency, education, and engaging digital experiences.

