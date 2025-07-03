Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Corporate Secretary
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Sarah Morrison as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1, 2025.
Mr. Kyle Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.
Ms. Sarah Morrison is the founder of Uplisting Advisory Services Inc., a Canadian firm focused on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and cross-border market access. With more than two decades of experience, Ms. Morrison has served as a trusted advisor and Corporate Secretary to companies listed on the TSXV, CSE, NASDAQ, and OTC Markets. She is known for her hands-on approach, board support, and transaction execution across sectors including mining, energy, and technology.
Approved by the Board of Velox Energy Materials Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment