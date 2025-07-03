Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -("Velox" or "the Company") announces that its Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, Silfia Morton, has resigned effective June 30, 2025. Additionally, John Chou, the Canadian Corporate Secretary, has also resigned as of June 30, 2025.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Sarah Morrison as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1, 2025.

Mr. Kyle Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Ms. Sarah Morrison is the founder of Uplisting Advisory Services Inc., a Canadian firm focused on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and cross-border market access. With more than two decades of experience, Ms. Morrison has served as a trusted advisor and Corporate Secretary to companies listed on the TSXV, CSE, NASDAQ, and OTC Markets. She is known for her hands-on approach, board support, and transaction execution across sectors including mining, energy, and technology.

Approved by the Board of Velox Energy Materials Inc.