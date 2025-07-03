Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of Uzbek Tourists To Azerbaijan Grows With Over $11 Million In Spending

Number Of Uzbek Tourists To Azerbaijan Grows With Over $11 Million In Spending


2025-07-03 08:06:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The growing interest from Uzbek travelers highlights the strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Central Asia. Air travel remained the primary method of entry, with ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN03072025000195011045ID1109756594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search