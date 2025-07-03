Sweden To Provide Over USD 150M In Aid To Ukraine, Including Gun Barrels, Long-Range And Underwater Vehicles
“The government has decided to allocate 1.5 billion Swedish kronor from support packages 18 and 19 for new military capabilities for Ukraine. This includes more than 10 new Archer artillery barrels, long-range and underwater equipment, as well as greater logistical support,” Jonson said in his post.
According to him, the Archer system has proven to be very effective in Ukraine and therefore now needs new artillery barrels.Read also: Pentagon says it continues to provide Trump with options for Ukraine military ai
In addition, Jonson noted that Volvo and Scania trucks and a new container system will be purchased for faster and safer unloading of defense equipment.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 5, the Swedish government instructed the country's armed forces to allocate 550 million Swedish kronor (USD 30 million) to support Ukraine from NATO.
Photo: Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson/social network X
